Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
FRANKFURT Although the euro is almost 30 percent weaker against the dollar than at its peak, this is a valid reflection of the bloc's economic state and not a result of an effort to weaken it, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure told a newspaper.
President Donald Trump's top trade adviser last week claimed that Germany is using a grossly undervalued euro EUR= to take advantage of the United States, running up a huge trade surplus thanks to currency manipulation.
"The ECB has no specific exchange rate target," French newspaper Le Parisien quoted Coeure as saying on Tuesday. "The euro is now at a level that is appropriate for the economic situation in Europe."
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.