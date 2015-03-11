FRANKFURT A senior European Central Bank policymaker dismissed the idea on Wednesday that there was a currency war in progress to devalue in order to gain competitive advantage.

"The ECB, as a central bank, does not have (the) exchange rate as a policy. It's a side effect of other things," Ewald Nowotny, a member of the ECB's decision-making Governing Council, told an ECB Watchers conference in Frankfurt.

"Exchange rates ... are not a major dominant factor for the global economy," said Nowotny, who is also head of Austria's central bank.

"I think it would be wrong to assume that what is going on right now is a currency war."

