Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
FRANKFURT The euro zone will have to live with low interest rates for now but European Central Bank policy must be normalized as soon as inflation is on track to hit its target, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Wednesday.
"Given the current inflation data, we will probably have to live with the low interest rate until further notice," Dombret said in Leipzig.
"There is no question that monetary policy must be normalized as soon as it becomes clear that the inflation will reach the objective of just below 2 percent on a sustained basis.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.