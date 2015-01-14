European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses an ECB news conference December 4, 2014, for the first time in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters in Frankfurt. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said a loose monetary policy is needed to achieve price stability in the euro zone and the Governing Council is determined to deliver this.

With euro zone consumer prices turning negative in December for the first time in five years, there are growing doubts among policymakers whether the ECB's stimulus implemented so far will enough to prevent the euro zone from slipping into deflation.

To achieve the ECB's medium-term inflation target of below but close to 2 percent, the ECB must "keep interest rates low and work towards an expansive monetary policy that accompanies growth," Draghi told Die Zeit in an in advanced release of an interview to be published on Thursday.

He added that there were differences on the Council about how to achieve the bank's mandate, "but it is not like we have endless possibilities."

The ECB could widen its asset purchases to government bonds and is preparing such a step that is also known as quantitative easing (QE) for its Jan. 22 policy meeting, at which it could decide to pull the trigger on the plan.

Draghi's comments come shortly before an adviser to Europe's top court is due to deliver an opinion in a court case over the legality of the ECB's OMT bond buying program, which could affect the ECB's current plans for large-scale bond purchases that it may announce as early as next week.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Paul Carrel)