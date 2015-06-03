FRANKFURT The European Central Bank raised its 2015 inflation forecast on Wednesday, arguing that its 60 billion euro per month asset-buying program is bearing fruit.

It kept its economic growth projections steady.

The ECB predicted that inflation would average 0.3 percent this year, above its March forecast for unchanged prices, reflecting a rebound in oil prices, a pick-up in growth and the impact of its 1 trillion euro-plus quantitative easing plan.

The bank sees GDP growth at 1.5 percent this year, the same as it saw in March. That would be the euro zone's fastest growth rate since 2011, when the economy expanded by 1.6 percent.

The ECB targets inflation at just under 2 percent but anaemic growth, weak consumption, poor lending growth and a fall in oil prices pushed prices into deflation earlier this year before a return to positive territory in May.

The following are the bank's new forecasts for growth and inflation. Previous figures are in brackets. All figures are percent.

2015 2016 2017

GDP growth 1.5 (1.5) 1.9 (1.9) 2.0 (2.1)

Inflation* 0.3 (0.0) 1.5 (1.5) 1.8 (1.8)

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)