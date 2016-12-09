BERLIN The German government on Friday stressed its view that structural reforms are the key to supporting economic growth in the euro zone, and declined to comment on the European Central Bank's decision a day earlier to extend its stimulus program.

"You know how important the ECB's independence is to us and that therefore, out of principle, we do not comment on its measures," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference when asked about Thursday's policy decisions.

"Independent of that, the government remains convinced that the path to sustainable growth and employment is via structural reforms, and so it is important - and (ECB President Mario) Draghi always points this out - that opportunities for reform are seized," he added.

