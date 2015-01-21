LONDON Excluding Greek bonds from any European Central Bank quantitative easing program would be bad news for the country's recently upgraded credit rating, the main ratings agencies said.

The ECB is widely expected to announce a large-scale government bond buying program on Thursday. Its Executive Board has proposed buying 50 billion euros ($58 billion) per month from March, a euro zone source said.

But with doubts about whether Greece will stick to its EU, ECB and IMF-prescribed austerity policies after a cliff-hanger election on Sunday, some at the central bank would prefer not to include Greek bonds.

Estonian ECB member Ardo Hansson spelled out the concerns earlier this month, highlighting the promises being made by Greece's anti-bailout Syriza party, now ahead in Greek polls. "When there's a chance that somebody will come and say 'I'm going to restructure our debt', committing to buy such bonds is near the borderline of what could be considered," he said.

For the top rating agencies, Standard and Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS, all of which upgraded Greece last year, any exclusion from ECB buying would pose a difficult question about what such a politically symbolic decision would mean.

With Athens firmly locked out of bond markets and dependent on bailout funding, the practical impact may be limited, but it would certainly add to a growing feeling among investors that the euro zone might be prepared to cut Greece loose.

When asked what he thought about an exclusion from ECB bond buying, S&P's top European analyst Moritz Kraemer said he didn't want to second-guess the central bank's plans.

But he said that although QE was not a cast iron guarantee against default, it was likely to keep borrowing costs down. If it were left out of the program Greece would not feel that benefit.

Fergus McCormick, head of sovereign ratings at DBRS, whose generally higher ratings have helped countries like Italy, Spain and Ireland during the euro crisis, was far more explicit.

Asked if it would be enough for DBRS to downgrade Greece, McCormick said "very possibly".

"If this idea for mutual responsibilities is not accepted by all members, then the risk of a departure (from the euro zone) by one or more members, and the ensuing contagion, will not go away... It would be very negative."

TURNING TIDE

Rather than the worries voiced by Estonia's Hansson, the ECB is likely to cloak any decision to exclude Greek bonds in the fact that its debt is too lowly rated at B in the case of S&P, Fitch and DBRS and Caa1 at Moody's, and therefore too much of a risk.

On that basis Cyprus would also be avoided, although it is worth noting that both countries' bonds are currently given special treatment so that they can still be used by banks as collateral to borrow cheap ECB funding.)

Even without the added uncertainty over the ECB's actions, last year's run of Greek rating upgrades as it dragged itself out of a six-year recession and got back to its feet after its 2012 default, looks to have hit the buffers.

Fitch cut the 'outlook' on its rating to 'negative' earlier this month, saying the rising political uncertainty may damage its economic recovery and hopes of a return to open borrowing markets. That was just over six months after it upgraded it.

Markets have also turned. The rising risk has seen a sharp sell-off in Greek bonds over the last few months just as the rest of the bloc has rallied hard on QE bets. Greek stocks have lost roughly 30 percent.

Any move to keep risks national rather than shared across the bloc "could go against all the ECB's efforts to reduce fragmentation in the euro zone," said Marie Diron, Senior Vice President of Credit Policy at Moody's.

"From a communication point of view (excluding countries from QE buying) is sub-optimal."

