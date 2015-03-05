NICOSIA, The European Central Bank will focus on improved growth prospects at a news conference on Thursday after its policy meeting, and unveil some but not all the details of its 1 trillion euros-plus bond buying plan.

Below are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi's comments at the news conference.

PRICE RISKS

"The Governing Council will continue to monitor closely the risks to price stability."

QE DETAILS

"We will on 9 March 2015 start purchasing euro-dominated public sector securities in the secondary market. We will also continue to purchase asset-backed securities and covered bonds which we started last year."

(EMEA MPG Desk, +44 207 542 4441)