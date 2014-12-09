BRATISLAVA The "overwhelming majority" of policymakers on the European Central Bank's Governing Council supported the idea of buying sovereign bonds - so-called quantitative easing - at their meeting last week, Council member Jozef Makuch said.

ECB President Mario Draghi said after the bank's monetary policy meeting last Thursday that the ECB would decide early next year whether to take further action to revive the euro zone's economy.

Makuch, Slovakia's central bank chief, told reporters on Tuesday: "Regarding the Governing Council vote (last week), I will repeat what has been said, that the overwhelming majority of governors supported the QE."

On Monday, another ECB policymaker, Benoit Coeure, said that Council members agreed unanimously last week they would assess how and when to react to downward inflation risks in early 2015, and that they may then change their asset-buying plans.

Makuch said the probability the ECB will take further policy measures has increased after the bank's staff downgraded their economic projections last week.

The ECB slashed its forecasts for growth and inflation over the next two years, saying the outlook had deteriorated since its last staff forecasts were published in September.

"Always, when the expectations change in a negative way, and they changed for inflation and GDP, the probability of such (non-standard) measures grows," Makuch said after giving an update on the outlook for the Slovakian economy.

