TALLINN Printing fresh money to buy government bonds is a risky step with few benefits, the head of Estonia's central bank warned on Wednesday, in the latest sign of resistance to any such move by the European Central Bank.

Ardo Hansson's blunt comments underscore the heightened sense of concern among a small group of euro zone countries, including major power Germany, that the ECB could start buying government bonds, a step known as quantitative easing, from early next year.

This is a step that many in the ECB's top ranks believe would shore up the bloc's struggling economy but that opponents fear could just encourage spendthrift states to borrow more and would blow asset price bubbles in markets such as property.

"If you just introduce something that probably has a very small impact but brings along very big possible risks, you might at the end of the day say ... that it is not worth taking this particular step," Ardo Hansson told reporters.

"The risk is one of financial stability," said the head of Estonia's central bank, who sits on the governing council that would vote on any move towards outright quantitative easing and who has often allied himself with his German peers.

"If you have asset prices that are already quite high, the risk is that somewhere down the road this will go in the other direction."

The remarks from Hansson, whose country embraced austerity to qualify for euro zone entry in 2011 and now has the lowest national debt in the bloc, contrast with those made by the ECB's chief economist this week in Washington.

Peter Praet said that one precondition for buying government debt, a weakening in the euro zone's economy, had already been met.

But Hansson cautioned that such a step could break the rule that prohibits the ECB from financing governments, a view championed by Germany.

"If we looked at the program and said that it will induce governments to run larger deficits, then I think it becomes a border line call," Hannson said.

