FRANKFURT The European Central Bank lowered slightly its inflation forecasts for 2016 and 2017 on Thursday but kept its economic growth projections broadly unchanged.

The lower inflation projections provide support for further monetary easing measures -- including a deposit rate cut and an extension of its asset purchases announced earlier -- to help inflation back towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

Years of missing that target has threatened the ECB's credibility and its President Mario Draghi said recently that if the new forecasts showed it could be missed again, the bank would do what it must to bring inflation back to target as quickly as possible.

The ECB now sees inflation at 1.0 percent next year, below its September forecast for 1.1 percent, and expects inflation of 1.6 percent in 2017, again slightly lower than its previous 1.7 percent projection. Its 2015 inflation forecast was unchanged at 0.1 percent.

The following are the ECB staff's new economic forecasts with the September projection in brackets. All figures are percent.

2015 2016 2017

GDP growth: 1.5 (1.4) 1.7 (1.7) 1.9 (1.8)

CPI inflation: 0.1 (0.1) 1.0 (1.1) 1.6 (1.7)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)