U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
BERLIN The German government on Wednesday welcomed an assessment given by the European Court of Justice's advocate general that the European Central Bank's 2012 bond-buying plan did not break EU law, and said it coincided with the view in Berlin.
"Generally the government welcomes it," said the ministry spokesman at a regular news conference, adding it would help give clarity.
"Today's view fundamentally reinforces the view of the government," he said, adding this did not mean a ruling or even a preliminary ruling had been made and the judges were not bound by the opinion.
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.