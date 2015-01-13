LUXEMBOURG An adviser to Europe's top court will deliver an opinion on Wednesday that could either ease or complicate European Central Bank plans for printing money to boost the struggling euro zone economy.

Advocate General Pedro Cruz Villalon will respond to a challenge to the legality of an earlier, unused bond-buying scheme that a group of Germans, from politicians to academics, have questioned.

The adviser's opinion -- which recommends what the court should do -- marks the latest chapter in a long-running dispute between the ECB and Germany about printing money, or quantitative easing (QE).

Germany's Bundesbank and many of the country's prominent economists believe it would seed euro zone governments with cheap finance, allowing them to avoid economic reform, with the risk that the bill ultimately lands on the German taxpayer.

Although Wednesday's opinion looks at a bond-buying blueprint from 2012, designed at the height of the crisis to avert a break-up of the euro by helping countries in strife, it could determine the shape of future QE to buy state bonds.

This would limit ECB President Mario Draghi's room for maneuver as he tries to make good a promise to do 'whatever it takes' to save the euro.

The ECB is on the verge of announcing an ambitious money printing scheme as soon as next week to buoy falling prices and put the struggling economy back on a steady footing.

"The three words 'whatever it takes' were so powerful because they were presumed to mean unlimited help to save the euro," said Thomas Mayer, an economist with Flossbach von Storch Research Institute.

"If the court says there is a limit to 'whatever it takes', then the market will be disappointed."

Roughly one year ago, Germany's Constitutional Court said there was good reason to believe the earlier plan broke rules forbidding the ECB from funding governments. But it asked the European court for its view.

Regardless of the outcome, protest in Germany from its Bundesbank and a skeptical public is likely limit the size or scope of any scheme. Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has compared it with drug addiction.

"The Germans never wanted the euro," said Bert Van Roosebeke of the Centre for European Policy, a German think tank.

"They were happy with the Deutschmark. They now don't want the ECB to buy bonds en masse to finance the budget of Italy."

While not binding, the adviser's opinion is typically followed by the court's judges, who are due to deliver their ruling in the coming months.

