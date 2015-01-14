LUXEMBOURG Setting a ceiling on the amount of state bonds the European Central Bank may buy would undermine its earlier OMT bond-buying plan, an adviser to European Union's highest court said in a written opinion on Wednesday.

Pedro Cruz Villalon, advocate general at the court, said that setting a quantitative limit on purchases of government bonds "would seriously undermine the effects which the intervention on the secondary markets seeks to achieve, with the risk of triggering speculation".

He also expressed doubt about the idea of granting the ECB any priority over other creditors in the event of a default.

"It seems to be correct that, if the status of preferential creditor were granted to the ECB, that would call into question the position of other creditors and, indirectly, the final impact on the value of the bonds," he said in his written opinion.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)