U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she needed to study the European Court of Justice's preliminary assessment of the European Central Bank's 2012 bond-buying plan before she could comment on it.
The ECJ said earlier that the plan did not break EU law.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.