DUBLIN The European Central Bank has not yet reached any decisions on whether to embark on a program of money printing to buy sovereign bonds, so-called quantitative easing (QE), ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

"This is a discussion that will take place next Thursday ... it hasn't taken place yet," he said during a panel discussion in Dublin. "I'm not going to announce anything and nothing is decided anyway."

Coeure added that for a discussion on how best to pool sovereign risk in Europe, "this is not the right discussion. That discussion does not take place in Frankfurt; it does not take place at the ECB. It takes place in Brussels."

