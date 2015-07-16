Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's 60 billion euros ($65.22 billion) per month asset purchase program will continue until September 2016 or until inflation rises to its target, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"The asset purchase programs continue to proceed smoothly," Draghi told a news conference after the bank has left interest rates unchanged.
"If any factors were to lead to an unwarranted tightening of monetary policy, or if the outlook for price stability were to materially change, the (ECB) ... would respond to such a situation by using all the instruments available within its mandate," he said.
The ECB rolled out quantitative easing earlier this year to get the currency block out of deflation and its last forecast in June indicated that inflation would rise to the target of just under 2 percent by 2017.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.