Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
PARIS Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday that policymakers should refrain from making unilateral comments on exchange rates, in a reply to criticism of a low euro from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Villeroy, a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, added that an international code of conduct for the Group of Seven (G7) advised against competitive devaluations and making unilateral declarations on currencies' exchange rates.
"Before criticizing Europe, any wise person should first of all respect international rules," he said in an interview with the Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, published on Tuesday.
In an attack on Germany, Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said the euro was "grossly undervalued".
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.