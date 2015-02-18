FRANKFURT European Central Bank policymakers meet on Wednesday to review emergency funding that is critical for Greece's banks, and in turn for the country's continued membership of the euro zone.

Following are highlights of ECB policymaker comments on Greece, and the provision to its banks of Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA).

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), FEB. 15

"Please understand that I prefer not to comment at all on this issue. Whatever statement from me could be used politically. To speculate on a potential exit from the monetary union doesn't make any sense."

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), FEB. 15

"Emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) can only be temporary and can be given only to solvent banks. When you have a systemic crisis, you may need flexibility in terms of duration."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), FEB. 12

"Greece will continue to need support, but support can only be given if the agreements made are complied with."

"The best way to overcome problems in Greece is perseverance in implementing the structural reforms and to consolidate the budget."

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), FEB. 12

"A deal is possible (on Greek debt) but the Greeks must decide to negotiate seriously."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), FEB.12

Asked if a lack of agreement with Greece would cut off the ELA program automatically, leaving Greek banks with a liquidity shortage, he said: "No, definitely not."

BOSTJAN JAZBEC (SLOVENIA), FEB. 11

"The decisions on ELA are reviewed every two weeks. At the moment, the solvency of the Greek banks is not in danger."

WEIDMANN, FEB. 10

"I am firmly convinced that Greece can only solve its problems in the long run by making its public finances solid and its economy more competitive."

PRAET, FEB. 10

"The ELA is only for very short needs."

It is essential that ELA is "not a bridge to nowhere, that it is a bridge to somewhere. It is essential that we preserve that."

WEIDMANN, FEB. 5

"ELA should only be awarded for the short term and to solvent banks."

"I am of the view that we should apply strict standards with ELA. If that should have consequences for financial stability, then politicians must live up to their responsibilities."

(Compiled by Paul Carrel)