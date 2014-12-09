WASHINGTON The European Central Bank will not be influenced in its ongoing debate about expanded asset purchases by a judicial review of its existing sovereign bond buying program.

A European court is reviewing the ECB's program of Outright Monetary Transactions, a mechanism that has never been used but in principle allows the ECB to purchase government bonds of stressed nations.

The ECB is considering including sovereign debt in a broader asset purchase program meant to prop up the European economy. Praet said the deliberations over that decision will not be influenced by the case challenging the OMT program.

"We are not dominated by judges," Praet said. "That does not come into our discussion. We act as central bankers."

(Reporting by Krista Hughes)