FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive John Cryan said on Friday that ultra-loose monetary policy by central banks was hindering lenders' ability to spur economic growth.

"We have a set of forces operating against the banking system at the moment which militate against its strength and undermine its ability to foster economic growth," Cryan said at a banking conference.

