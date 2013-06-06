President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi delivers a speech on the future of Europe at the Guildhall in central London May 23, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

FRANKFURT Euro zone governments must continue consolidating their finances even though borrowing costs have tumbled since the European Central Bank's bond-buying pledge last summer, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"The new European ...framework for fiscal and economic policies should be applied in a steadfast manner," Draghi told a news conference after the ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

"In this respect, the Governing Council considers it very important that decisions by the European Council to extend the timeframe for the correction of excessive fiscal deficits should remain reserved for exceptional circumstances."

He warned countries not to be too optimistic about present benign market conditions, adding that if after two years of fiscal extensions, a country's deficit was still too high and its competitiveness low, "I don't think the markets will be happy and will punish very soon this country".

The European Commission has given France and Spain more time to bring their public deficits below its ceiling of 3 percent of economic output.

