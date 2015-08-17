Approval from euro zone finance ministers for a third Greek bailout has not improved sentiment in money markets, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders found.

Following months of negotiations between Athens and its international creditors, during which a Greek departure from the bloc became a possibility, euro zone finance ministers agreed at the weekend to a third bailout of up to 86 billion euros.

However, 12 of 18 traders polled said these developments had not improved sentiment in money markets.

"The Greece situation didn't really affect the markets. It was more or less a non-event," said one trader.

The poll also showed the European Central Bank would lend 70 billion euros at its upcoming weekly refinancing operation, similar to last week.

