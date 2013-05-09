A euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The euro zone economy is set to contract this year, a European Central Bank survey released on Thursday showed, revising down previous forecasts and strengthening the case for the ECB to take further policy action.

The ECB's latest Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) - a poll of 53 economists, academics and other professional forecasters conducted between April 16 and 19 - pointed to a 0.4 percent contraction this year.

The previous survey three months ago foresaw zero growth.

The latest survey also pointed to inflation of 1.7 percent this year, down from 1.8 percent in the prior survey. The ECB targets inflation of close to, but below, 2 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi departed from a prepared speech on Monday to reiterate the bank's readiness to cut interest rates again if the euro zone economy deteriorates further.

The ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.5 percent last week. Leading ECB policymakers echoed Draghi's message on Wednesday, saying the bank still has room to maneuver should the euro zone economy continue to worsen.

In its monthly bulletin, which presented the latest SPF survey on Thursday, the ECB said it will "monitor very closely" all economic data, using a phrase which in the past has suggested further policy action to come.

