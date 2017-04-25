VIENNA European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Ewald Nowotny said uncertainties remain about future U.S. measures such as trade deals and tax reform which are "worrying", according to an interview published on Tuesday.

Nowotny, who is Austria's central bank governor, has just returned from IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington.

"One of our interlocutors in Washington told us that Trump and his team did not expect to win. They have election programs but are not prepared for how to move on... which means the world's biggest economy could lurch around without orientation for a while," he said according to Der Standard.

