Jens Weidmann, President of Germany's federal reserve bank Bundesbank addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

COLOGNE, Germany There is no end to the euro zone crisis in sight, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday, though he added that the euro would still be Europe's currency in 10 years' time.

"An end to the crisis ... is not in sight," Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said in a speech in Cologne, adding that governments are "not giving clear direction" in the crisis.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Toby Chopra)