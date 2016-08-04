BERLIN Britain's decision to leave the European Union does not fundamentally change the outlook for the euro zone, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in an interview published on Thursday.

"My impression is that the economic outlook for the currency area has not fundamentally changed through the Brexit vote," Weidmann told weekly Die Zeit.

"There may well be a small damper, but in general the upward trend will continue," he said, adding it was too early to give any reliable forecasts for what this might mean for future price developments.

Weidmann repeated his view that the effectiveness of ultra-loose monetary policy will decrease over time, and that the risks and side effects would increase.

"But once again: uncertainty is currently pronounced and we need to first wait bit by bit for detailed economic indicators in order to be better able to assess the consequences of the Brexit vote," he told the paper.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)