Danone wins antitrust approval to buy food maker WhiteWave
WASHINGTON French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co , the Justice Department said on Monday.
EchoStar Corp (SATS.O) said it is no longer in discussions to form a joint venture with Vivendi's (VIV.PA) subsidiary GVT for pay TV services in Brazil.
French media group Vivendi said in October that GVT was in talks with EchoStar to set up a pay TV venture, hoping to offer pay-TV service to Brazilians eager to watch World Cup soccer matches and the Olympic Games coming to their country.
EchoStar, which is owned by billionaire Charlie Ergen, said it remains committed to use its expertise in satellite and video technology to deliver a pay TV service to Brazil via a high-powered BSS satellite.
(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
WASHINGTON French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co , the Justice Department said on Monday.
U.S. handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co will spend a few more weeks negotiating a potential sale of the company after receiving an offer last week from Coach Inc , three people said on Monday on condition of anonymity.
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.