EchoStar Corp (SATS.O) said it is no longer in discussions to form a joint venture with Vivendi's (VIV.PA) subsidiary GVT for pay TV services in Brazil.

French media group Vivendi said in October that GVT was in talks with EchoStar to set up a pay TV venture, hoping to offer pay-TV service to Brazilians eager to watch World Cup soccer matches and the Olympic Games coming to their country.

EchoStar, which is owned by billionaire Charlie Ergen, said it remains committed to use its expertise in satellite and video technology to deliver a pay TV service to Brazil via a high-powered BSS satellite.

