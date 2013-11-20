Below are key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa:

ON WHETHER HIGH OIL PRICES CAUSING DUTCH DISEASE IN CANADA

"This injection of revenue has a positive effect everywhere in the economy. Engineers, for example, come from everywhere and work in these (oil) projects. Other materials come from throughout the economy. So the income effect is very broad. That's why we don't really use this term, "Dutch disease", because it's an analysis from nearly 40 years ago and it's a different situation. But it's a situation where it's true, this combination adds stress to manufacturers. It's certainly the case. But we were in a major recession, particularly with a big fall in international trade. So it's difficult to separate all these effects, but you can say all these things contributed to what we see today. But net, net, net, it is certain that with all these things and with a higher oil price, it's a gift for the whole country."

ON RISK OF HOUSING CORRECTION

"In the sense that it's identified as a risk, I have no quarrel with that, that is true. Looking underneath, as I was saying before, the question would be what might actually cause that risk to be realized? You think of things such as maybe another global shock like the one we had in 2008 where unemployment in Canada rose again. That would be the sort of thing that might cause people to stop buying houses and prices to correct downwards."

"That's a possibility, but it's not our forecast. Our forecast is a very conservative one and we think the situation will continue to improve. So that's what a soft landing looks like, it worries you the whole way, actually. I think we just have to get used to that feeling until, say, two years from now when things have come more into a balanced place. We're always going to be worried something like that could still happen."

"How big of a fallout would it be? It depends a great deal on where it is, if it's concentrated or generalized, or not."

"We can tell by certain metrics it looks expensive, but if we look underneath it at which markets are expensive, many of the ones you mentioned are the ones that have been expensive my whole life."

"How much is it because there's extra immigration coming into Toronto? You've got a quasi-cash market in Vancouver, it's always been expensive there. So how much of that is a general macro issue versus a more localized phenomenon, it's very hard for us to put our finger on it. But we agree it's a risk, and it would be something that would slow the economy down if it were realized. We'll be doing our utmost to keep the conditions in a positive way so a soft landing remains possible."

"The zone of ignorance around these things is pretty big because we've gone far away from the normal determinants, so it's not like we can use our model and say 'That's really close, so it's only this much of a potential error'."

"We see building to be pretty lined up with demographic demand. That's one thing, we haven't had significant over-building. A couple markets, maybe a little bit more than you'd expect, but it's because it comes in lumps and takes time to finish."

ON HOW INTEREST RATES WILL INEVITABLY GO UP

"For almost three years ... the Bank of Canada has made clear that people should be prepared for an increase in interest rates. That will be inevitable. We don't really know the timing but it will happen."

ON SOFT LANDING IN THE HOUSING MARKET

"House purchases gave our economy a boost. It was very important ... but at the same time we recognized that it was not a sustainable situation. It is something that will adjust gradually. What we're seeing, what we're predicting now is a soft landing."

ON RISKS OF HOME OWNERS BEING HURT BY RISING INTEREST RATES

"I would speak (to them) in a reassuring way, (to say) that the situation is getting better. It is certain that - as usual - our economic future relies mainly on what's happening in the United States. That's always been the case. The American economy is very close to growing more rapidly. In effect, (American) growth is better than it seems because fiscal effects ... are cutting the figures for GDP. The private sector is in a good position ... I am confident that growth in Canadian will be increased by these developments in the United States."

ON FINANCIAL CRISIS:

"The situation we have here, where in fact the entire world was brought into this bubble, the way I characterize it, the bubble breaks and underneath the bubble there's a crater, and that crater is the same size as the bubble. It's big, it took seven years to build that bubble. So the imbalances that lay behind that bubble are big and will take a long time to repair, relatively speaking, about as long as it took to build them. Which would suggest we still have some time to go. It's not really an accident that we talk about a couple of years from now we think we'll be getting closer to home, because that will make it seven years since it all began."

"Once you get interest rates down as low as they can go, which is what's happened in the United States and of course in Japan, that's when you pull out these other techniques, which you referred to as printing money but are extraordinary liquidity provisions, bond-buying programs, those things, forward guidance. Until this came along these were theoretical things and now we see them in action and we've had enough time to analyze them and we can see that they've had a meaningful effect in the U.S. economy and I have every reason to think they will have a meaningful effect in Japan. And fortunately we have not had to resort to that here, we've had a cushion throughout."

"The answer to your question is how long can we do this goes back to 'how big is the crater?'. If you think of that crater as truly a crater, it's as if you've filled it up with liquidity so you can row your boat across it, and when you get across it of course we can get out of the boat and go back to normal. But until then we have to keep the crater full of liquidity, otherwise the counterfactual becomes a risk for us again. And that counterfactual would include a stagnant economy for a long time, I'm talking globally now, and one in which there would be substantial risk that not just that inflation would go lower, but that it would become deflation."

ON INFLATION

"The most important uncertainty, as I've highlighted here, is how much of an output gap is there, how much capacity is there in the economy. We measure that in a variety of ways but the obvious way is from the product markets, and also from the labor markets. Those two things give us two different impressions, and we capture that uncertainty in our forecast."

"Also, the fact that inflation is not just where it is, it's below where we'd like it to be. So we start the question at a place which we consider to be behind the game and we would like inflation to be higher, to be in our 2 percent target zone."

"Those things together give us the judgments that we've reached as I've summarized for you and obviously they differ in a material way according to those point estimates from what the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) is saying, and that could be because their model is different, their estimates of the output gap can differ according to model, and, of course, their judgments. I respect those, however, they're different from ours, and it's our job to reach that final conclusion."

(Reporting by Louise Egan, Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren in Ottawa, and Alastair Sharp and Leah Schnurr in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)