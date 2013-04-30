WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. labor costs rose less than
expected in the first quarter and pointed to benign wage
inflation, a potential sign the Federal Reserve has space to
continue its monetary stimulus program.
The Employment Cost Index increased 0.3 percent in the first
quarter, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. However, the data
may have been distorted by an error found in benefits data for
sales and office workers, the department said.
Workers' benefits rose 0.1 percent during the quarter, the
slowest pace since 1999. A Labor Department analyst said the
data error probably did not have a major impact on that series.
The department said benefits data for sales and office jobs had
been left out of the calculations for the increase in overall
benefits.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5 percent
increase in overall labor costs. In the 12 months through March,
compensation costs advanced 1.8 percent.
The Fed has kept overnight interest rates near zero since
late 2008 and it has tripled its balance sheet to about $3
trillion through purchases of securities, which are aimed at
pushing longer-term borrowing costs lower.
Wages and salaries, which account for 70 percent of
employment costs, increased 0.5 percent in the first quarter, up
from a 0.3 percent gain in the fourth quarter.
They were up 1.6 percent in the 12 months through March.