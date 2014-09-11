A general view of the U.S. Federal Reserve building as the morning sky breaks over Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely tighten its monetary policy in the second quarter of next year against a backdrop of stronger economic growth and building inflation pressures, a Reuters survey showed.

Economists gave a 55 percent probability of the Fed moving away from the 0-0.25 percent range and lifting its benchmark overnight lending rate in the April-June quarter of next year.

That was also the median forecast from around 70 economists, with most focusing on the June 16-17 policy meeting.

The survey showed more economists are betting on the Fed to move earlier than previously thought, similar to the findings of a Reuters poll of Wall Street's top bond dealers published last Friday.

"The economy is improving and job creation is quite strong," said Thomas Costerg, a U.S. economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York. "The main risk is that the Fed starts earlier, but goes slower."

The chances of tighter monetary policy, after the Fed has held rates near zero for more than a decade, increased to 75 percent in the third quarter and 90 percent for the fourth quarter of 2015, the survey found.

Most analysts say the U.S. economy has entered a phase of sustainable firmer growth, marked by relatively strong job creation that should help lower the unemployment rate to a level with which the Fed is comfortable.

Employment has expanded by an average of 215,375 jobs per month so far this year and the unemployment rate has declined by half a percentage since January to 6.1 percent in August.

"We are looking for growth to stay about 3 percent for the rest of the year, which I think will be very encouraging as it would narrow the output gap a little bit," said Gennadiy Goldberg, a U.S. economist at TD Securities in New York.

The survey forecast the economy expanding 2.1 percent this year, with growth accelerating to 3.0 percent in 2015. With activity gaining steam, price pressures are expected to pick up, lifting inflation above the Fed's 2 percent target next year.

The poll forecast core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, bumping against the Fed's inflation goal in the fourth quarter of this year and rising slightly above the target thereafter.

The core Consumer Price Index was seen averaging 2.1 percent next year and 2.2 percent in 2016. The Fed tracks an index that has been running lower than the CPI. However, economists also expect this index to rise towards the target.

"The strengthening economy will modestly increase inflationary pressures," said Scott Hoyt, senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "We are looking for most of the inflation measures to be near or a bit above 2 percent next year."

(Polling and analysis by Hari Kishan and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)