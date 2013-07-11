Job seekers line up as they wait for an interview during the 8th job forum dedicated to recruiting in Nice February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

NEW YORK Economic growth is gaining momentum and will drag the jobless rate below 7.0 percent by this time next year, according to a Reuters poll of economic forecasters, suggesting the Federal Reserve may be able to pare back its bond-buying program before too long.

Most economists see the Fed trimming back its $85 billion in bond purchases by September this year, echoing results from a poll of the primary bond dealers taken last week. <FED/R>

Polling took place before the publication of the minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting on Wednesday, which cast some doubt over the speed at which the pace of monetary stimulus will be slowed.

Indeed late Wednesday, in separate comments, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said that a "highly accommodative policy is needed for the foreseeable future," which triggered a stock and bond market rally and a fall in the U.S. dollar.

"A good deal of volatility awaits the economy and financial markets as the bond market adjusts to life without QE," said John Lonski, chief economist at Moody's Analytics Capital Markets Research Group.

However, U.S. economic growth is expected to pick up to an annualized 2.3 percent rate in the current quarter and 2.6 percent in October-December, according to the median forecast from nearly 60 economists.

Economists trimmed forecasts slightly for the second quarter just ended to 1.6 percent, reflecting the brunt of across-the-board government spending cuts known as the "sequester" that went into effect in March.

In the meantime the labor market, to which the Fed has tied its outlook for policy, is expected to improve steadily.

The jobless rate is expected to average 7.0 percent in the quarter to end-June next year, now in line with the Fed's projections. It is then expected to fall to 6.9 percent in Q3 next year and then 6.7 percent in Q4.

Economists have bumped up their forecast for jobs growth to the highest since a poll taken in June last year.

The median forecast is for non-farm payroll growth to average 180,000 a month in the current quarter, 197,000 in the next and 196,000 in the first quarter of next year, then by over 200,000 jobs a month starting in the second quarter of next year.

"A stronger labor market is visible today and more and more economic and financial metrics are approaching or surpassing previous economic peaks in the U.S.," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West.

"The financial wreckage from the Great Recession is less visible today as the passage of time puts the scene of the accident further in the rear-view mirror."

Economists forecast U.S. house prices will rise 10.3 percent this year, as measured by the S&P/Case-Shiller index, and by 7.3 percent in 2014, after the financial crisis of 2007-2008 saw prices slump by more than a third nationwide.