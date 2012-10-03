* CEO confidence index at its lowest level in one year
* After a dull 2012, CEO see more of the same for 2013
* Uncertainty seen as the main hurdle
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
Oct 3 Executives of U.S. small businesses have
less confidence in the 2013 economic outlook than they did three
months ago, weighed by uncertainty over the November elections
and the so-called fiscal cliff, a new survey showed on
Wednesday.
Vistage International, a business advisory firm, said its
Vistage Confidence Index dropped to 89.0 for the July to
September period, down from 92.8 during the second quarter and
105.1 in the first quarter.
The index, which stood 83.5 in the third quarter of 2011,
shows the fears of the "fiscal cliff," the across-the-board
spending cuts and tax raises set to take effect in the new year
if Washington does not take action.
Just over half of the 1,504 CEOs surveyed said they are
taking the threat of the fiscal cliff "very seriously," with
another 593 taking it "somewhat seriously," Vistage said.
And 57 percent of the respondents said an expiration of the
Bush-era tax cuts for those making over $250,000 per year would
affect them and their business.
Over four-fifths of the executives said the $16 trillion
debt burden the U.S. carries is affecting their business growth.
MORE OF THE SAME FOR 2013
Half of the CEOs said economic conditions are largely
unchanged since a year ago, and 45 percent expect next year to
be about the same. Still, half the executives said they expected
to hire new employees over the next 12 months. Only 9 percent
anticipated layoffs, and two-thirds saw a likely increase in
their firms' revenues.
CEOs said economic uncertainty is the most significant
business issue, with 30 percent saying it was a major concern.
Another 17 percent pointed to political uncertainty, and 17
percent more said that hiring, training, and retraining staff
was their biggest burden.
Politics and the overall economy overshadowed the importance
of credit for the executives. Only 6 percent of those surveyed
said paying or accessing credit was the biggest challenge to
their business.
Most firms did not expect to increase prices, and retaining
and attracting new customers was the day-to-day challenge
reported by the most executives.
The survey included responses from chief executives at 1,504
small and medium-sized businesses and has a margin of error of
1.6 percentage points.
Thomson Reuters is a shareholder in Vistage.