Workers clear debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON The United States said on Monday it will dispatch a team of disaster experts to help Ecuador with relief efforts following Saturday's 7.8 earthquake that has killed at least 413 people.

"The Government of Ecuador has accepted the United States’ offer of assistance with disaster relief efforts," a USAID official said, adding that the experts would help the government with damage assessments and identifying humanitarian needs, while also providing analysis of the situation on the ground.

The official said a small support team would also work with the U.N.'s Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team, which is helping Ecuador coordinate international rescue efforts.

