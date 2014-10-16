Philippe Varin, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, answers to journalists during the company's 2013 results presentation and the news conference to unveil long-awaited Dongfeng deal in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Former PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) head Philippe Varin and French employer organization Medef chief Laurence Parisot are on a list of proposed board members for French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA), the group said in a statement on Thursday.

EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio - whose term was not renewed and who will be replaced by Jean-Bernard Levy, the head of defense electronics firm Thales (TCFP.PA) - was not on the list.

Shareholders will vote on the proposed new board members at a Nov. 21 meeting, EDF said.

Regis Turrini has been appointed as the representative of the French state, which has an 84 percent stake in the utility.

