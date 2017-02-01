The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen on the company's headquarters in Paris, France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French state-controlled power group EDF (EDF.PA) is weighing plans to cut as many as 5,100 domestic jobs over three years, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter, which will be discussed at a works council meeting on Thursday.

French newspaper Le Figaro had reported earlier on Wednesday that EDF could end up cutting more jobs than it had previously forecast.

In 2016, EDF said it planned to cut 5 percent of staff in its French power generation operations without redundancies by 2018. [nL8N1552FG]

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Laurence Frost)