A man walks his dog next to the damaged San Onofre power plant located next to San Onofre State Park in California, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Southern California Edison on Monday said it submitted a draft license amendment to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission related to its shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant.

The proposed amendment is the best path to getting San Onofre's Unit 2 reactor up and running before the summer months, when demand for power increases, SoCal Edison said in a statement.

SoCal Edison is a unit of Edison International Inc.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)