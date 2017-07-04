FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDP denies talks with Gas Natural over merger
#Deals - Europe
July 4, 2017 / 9:54 AM / a day ago

EDP denies talks with Gas Natural over merger

1 Min Read

Banners bearing the logo of Energias de Portugal (EDP) are seen at the company headquarters in Lisbon December 13, 2011.Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON (Reuters) - Energias de Portugal (EDP) denied on Tuesday the existence of negotiations over a possible merger with Spain's Gas Natural.

"EDP hereby denies the existence of negotiations between the two companies regarding this subject," EDP said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Monday that Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural has approached EDP about merging to form Europe's fourth biggest utility by market value, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

