By Stephanie Simon
Sept 14 The Chicago teachers strike, which
appeared headed toward a resolution Friday, has underscored a
fundamental split over the biggest issue confronting America's
public schools: how to provide a decent education to children
mired in poverty.
Across the U.S., poverty is irrefutably linked to poor
academic performance. On last year's national reading exam,
nine-year-olds from low-income families scored nearly three full
grade levels below their wealthier peers. The gap was nearly as
large in math.
The poor performance of poor students accounts for all of
the achievement gap between U.S. students and their peers in
academic powerhouses such as South Korea and Finland. On the
latest international reading test, U.S. teens from more affluent
schools were at the very top of global rankings, while those
from schools with high poverty rates were near the bottom.
To many educators, including the teachers walking the picket
lines in Chicago, the inescapable conclusion is that schools
serving low-income communities can be improved only by
addressing the social ills associated with poverty.
EMPTY STOMACHS, ABUSED PSYCHES
Chicago teachers speak of children coming to school hungry
and unwashed, with throbbing toothaches, without proper shoes.
They talk of kids, scarred by violence, who desperately need
counselors in schools that have none. They note that Chicago,
where 87 percent of students qualify for federally subsidized
meals, spends less than half as much per student as wealthy
suburbs; the union says 160 of the city's elementary schools
don't even have a library.
"I am hitting it hard in the classroom, giving it everything
I have," said Romanetha Walker Looper, who teaches middle-school
science. "But the students at my school..." She stopped, unable
to put their struggles into words. "I'm their mother, teacher,
nurse and psychologist," she said.
Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago Teachers Union,
bluntly attributes poor student performance on standardized
tests not to teachers or school administrators but to "factors
beyond our control."
Yet a rival philosophy, which first gained traction with the
"no child left behind" initiative, holds that such talk amounts
to so many excuses. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other
education reformers argue that if kids are falling behind it's
because their schools -- and their teachers -- are failing them.
So public education needs a radical makeover.
The reformers' agenda starts with sorting schools by test
scores and taking action against the worst by firing teachers,
bringing in private management or shutting the school down
altogether. Another key tactic: Hold teachers accountable for
raising their students' standardized test scores.
Reformers, both Democrats and Republicans, have called
improving urban schools the civil rights challenge of our time,
saying society can no longer tolerate such vast inequalities in
opportunity and achievement.
Michelle Rhee, the former chancellor of Washington D.C.
schools and a leading reform advocate, put it this way in a
recent piece for the Huffington Post: "Poverty presents huge
challenges in our schools. But expectations of academic success
for a child should never hinge on the circumstances of his or
her birth."
A COCOON OF SUPPORT SERVICES
The reform movement has enjoyed a powerful wave of
bi-partisan political support in recent years, from President
Barack Obama on down. Yet in a few corners of the nation, with
much less fanfare, the unions' preferred approach is being
tested.
In Cincinnati, for instance, the public school district and
an array of corporate and philanthropic donors have spent tens
of millions over the past decade to wrap nearly every school in
a cocoon of support services.
Most schools in poor neighborhoods have a full-time resource
coordinator on staff to connect struggling families to the help
they need. Often they don't have far to go: Many schools have
food banks, health clinics and counseling centers on site. The
schools are open into the evening for clubs, sports, tutoring,
parenting classes and support groups.
The result: Kids are staying -- and succeeding -- in school
like never before. In 2000, just 51 percent of ninth-graders
made it to graduation. A decade later, the graduation rate hit
82 percent, district figures show.
The impoverished mining communities in McDowell County, West
Virginia, are trying a similar tactic: They've built a coalition
of 80 public and private groups, including the teachers union,
to boost school achievement explicitly by tackling poverty.
Linda Darling-Hammond, an education professor at Stanford
University and a supporter of this approach, says it has worked
before.
During the War on Poverty in the 1960s and '70s, government
invested in preschool, teacher training and urban development.
The gap between the reading skills of black and white
high-school students shrank by two-thirds and high school
graduation rates for black students more than doubled,
Darling-Hammond said.
More recently, in the late 1990s, New Jersey began investing
huge sums in its poor urban schools after courts repeatedly
ordered it to erase inequities. Black and Hispanic students made
rapid gains in both reading and math at the fourth-grade level,
according to federal testing data, though the achievement gap
didn't budge for older students.
"Kids in poverty can learn at much higher rates when they
have the resources they need," Darling-Hammond said. When they
don't get those resources and fail, she added, "you can't land
all that on the backs of teachers."
HEAVY HOMEWORK, EXACTING STANDARDS
Reformers respond that kids need help now and can't wait
until society finds the will or the means to fight a new war on
poverty.
Their overhaul agenda does cost money. Districts that embark
on reform may spend heavily to develop new standardized tests to
measure teacher efficacy. They may also hire private managers to
run schools deemed in need of an overhaul.
Philanthropies such as the Gates Foundation and the Walton
Family Foundation have invested hundreds of millions in
priorities of the reform agenda, such as charter schools and new
teacher evaluation systems.
In Chicago the district has turned over a dozen
low-performing schools to nonprofit turnaround specialist AUSL,
or Academy for Urban School Leadership. Before making such a
handoff, the district spends up to $500,000 renovating the
school with fresh paint, new athletic fields, and science and
computer labs to send students and parents a signal that they're
making a fresh start, district officials said.
The district also funds an extra assistant principal
position for a year, at cost of $140,000. And it pays AUSL an
annual management fee of $420 to $500 per student.
Officials say targeted spending like this, meant to raise
achievement in a specific school, is more feasible than a
diffuse commitment to help kids everywhere overcome the
challenges of poverty -- especially in a struggling district
like Chicago, which faces a $3 billion deficit over three years.
As proof that poverty is not insurmountable, reformers point
to the stellar test scores posted by hundreds of "no excuses"
charter schools nationwide.
Charter networks like KIPP, Achievement First, Yes Prep and
Noble hold their students, mostly poor and minority, to exacting
standards: They have heavy homework loads, extended school days,
and rigorous behavior codes that may lead to disciplinary action
for infractions such as failing to sit up straight.
From the first day, teachers -- who tend to be non-union --
emphasize that they expect students to excel and go to college.
A great many do.
Union leaders point out that many charters don't achieve
that level of success -- and in fact post worse scores than
neighborhood schools -- and note that only highly motivated kids
can stick with such a strenuous program. Teachers fear the
emergence of a two-tier system in which the best students go to
charters while traditional public schools are stuck with the
rest.
Yet fans of charters say the fact that not every student can
handle a rigorous school is no reason to deny the option to
those who can.
"For certain poor kids, this is a great solution -- and
there aren't a lot of other solutions out there," said Paul
Tough, who has written extensively about education, including
the just-released book "How Children Succeed."
Chicago school officials agree; their 2013 budget ramps up
spending on charters by $76 million.
OPTING FOR BEST OF BOTH
The debate over how to boost achievement for poor kids is
emotional and often nasty; it rages on Twitter and in blog posts
and in rival reports that seek to build up or tear down the
near-mythical status of top "no excuses" charter schools.
Behind the sharp rhetoric, however, the two sides may not be
as far apart as they seem.
Consider Spark Academy, an elementary school in Newark, New
Jersey, affiliated with the KIPP network of charter schools.
Teacher expectations are set so high, kids learn to identify
themselves by what year they'll be graduating from college. But
it's not all "no excuses."
The school, with just over 400 students, employs two
full-time social workers and a dean whose sole job is to get
students the help they need so they can focus on academics,
whether it's grief counseling, medical treatment or a safe place
to sleep, said Ryan Hill, executive director of KIPP's New
Jersey network.
"The camp that says none of this stuff matters," Hill said,
"is as wrong as those who say we can't make a difference with
these kids."