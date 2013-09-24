BUDAPEST Hungary's pledge to eradicate existing foreign currency loans is encouraging households to default in greater numbers than they would otherwise, adding to problems for banks, the deputy head of its largest lender OTP OTPB.BU said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which faces elections next year, has given banks until November 1 to come up with a plan to resolve foreign currency loans or face a solution that lenders fear could land them with losses.

Daniel Gyuris, who is also deputy head of the Hungarian Banking Association told a Reuters Investment Summit the signals of renewed help may have as much as doubled the number of people who decide to give up paying their loans each month.

"When there is a major political or social message that says there will be a broad legislative solution it doubles the normal 0.2-0.3 percentage point monthly growth in non-performing loans that we see when the exchange rate merely weakens," he said.

Hungarian borrowers who took out loans in foreign currency, chiefly the Swiss franc, have seen their payments soar as the forint weakened during the financial crisis. The economy has also struggled in and out of recession since the 2008 financial crisis forced it to seek international aid, raising unemployment and putting pressure on household budgets.

Gyuris said that only about a third of all delinquent borrowers stop paying because of exchange rate swings. The rest do so because of rising utility costs, or because they have lost their jobs.

Banks would like to tackle non-payment at the same time and with the same urgency as foreign currency loans, he said but are struggling with a lack of feedback from the government to proposals tabled by lenders in late August.

"We have not received any official answer," Gyuris said. "Nobody told us, gentlemen, these are the questions. We were just told to come up with a general solution by November 1."

Non-performing loans at Hungary's largest banks have risen from 6.3 percent of all loans at the end of March 2010, just before Orban took power, to 14.3 percent at the end of June, according to data from the financial watchdog PSZAF.

The rate of foreign currency loan delinquency rose from 5.1 percent to 15.2 percent during the same period. But it is difficult to disentangle the impact of government announcements from the simple fact that the cost of Swiss franc loans have soared by as much as 60 percent since 2008 thanks to global currency moves.

($1 = 221.61 Hungarian forints)

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Patrick Graham)