PRAGUE Central and east European countries are competing for Chinese investment in everything from banking to beer, looking to lure firms in need of new markets whilst securing a foothold for their own products in the huge but difficult Chinese market.

Policymakers and executives at the Reuters East European Investment summit revealed a region-wide focus on China, with each country aspiring to be the gateway for Chinese business to the eastern part of the European Union.

Chinese foreign direct investment to Europe hit a record high in 2015 of around 20 billion euros ($23 billion), a 44 percent annual rise. Germany, Britain and France accounted for almost half the total, according to a report by Germany's Mercator Institute for China Studies and the U.S.-based Rhodium Group.

Only snippets of investment went to central and eastern Europe, but as Chinese firms look to diversify as the economy slows, volumes are growing, thanks to deals in infrastructure, energy, finance, real estate and travel.

Firms are finding a warm welcome in central and east Europe. In Germany by contrast, there are political concerns about losing key expertise to China as a growing number of Chinese companies seek to buy German industrial technology.

There is competition for Chinese investment in many areas between central and south-eastern European countries, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told Reuters.

"But my feeling is that China is big enough for everybody."

The Chinese created a "16+1" forum - their way of communicating with multiple central and east European states, with a total population of around 120 million.

Top political support has also boosted ties. Sobotka visits China this month. Chinese President Xi Jinping flew to Prague in March, and will visit Serbia and Poland in the coming weeks.

"The fact China makes a big fuss about investing in central and eastern Europe is a good indicator that China's interest, either political or economic, is strong," said Agatha Kratz, China expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

But the number of investments actually coming to fruition will depend on real opportunities, she said, referring to the billions of euros worth of intended but yet to be completed deals announced during President Xi's Prague visit.

Kratz added another factor in China's investment decisions is its drive to reduce criticism of its human rights record, and push to gain market economy status, which would make it harder to slap anti-dumping duties on Chinese products.

TOURISM AND FINANCE

Sobotka said the travel industry -- there will be direct flights from Prague to three Chinese cities this summer -- and finance were promising areas.

China's ICBC bank would follow Bank of China in opening an office in Prague this year, and discussions were underway with China Construction Bank and China Development Bank to do the same, he said.

China's CEFC group has been on a 750 million euro buying spree in the air travel, banking, beer and real estate industries since last year. Czech lender Home Credit has been growing fast in China.

Polish freight group PKP Cargo has seen growth in demand for its rail service to China. The company operates 20 trains per week, carrying goods from China and Polish food and other products the other way.

In Hungary, the Chinese have a currency clearing center. Hungary and Serbia have inked a deal with China to build a high-speed railway from Belgrade to Budapest. Hungary has also issued bonds in the Chinese currency.

"We welcome the fact that (Budapest) has become a regional renminbi clearing hub, which means they consider Hungary an attractive launch pad," Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said.

In April, China’s Hebei Iron & Steel Group signed a 46 million euro deal to buy a Serbian steel plant. Also in April, China Everbright Group, a state-backed financial firm, bought into Albania's international airport.

In Bulgaria, Chinese companies are considering investments in luxury property developments, an airport and a metals mine that could amount to more than 2 billion, an advisor to the projects told the Reuters summit.

(Additonal reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw, Gergely Szakac in Budapest, Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade, Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)