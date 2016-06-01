BUDAPEST Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU, one of emerging Europe's largest lenders, expects a sharp improvement in the quality of its loans in the next two years, helping to pave the way for an ambitious expansion program, it said on Wednesday.

The bank reported healthy profit in the first quarter of 2016 after seeing only modest profit the previous year and a record loss in 2014, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Laszlo Bencsik struck an optimistic tone at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

"This is not a flash in the pan," he said. "There is growing demand based on stable, well-grounded economic growth. On the household side demand will accelerate further in 2017 and 2018."

That will create an opportunity for OTP to shed the burden of its delinquent loans, which have plagued its books for years. In its core Hungarian market, 11.7 percent of its loans are at least 90 days overdue.

Bencsik said that figure could drop below 10 percent by the end of 2017, or even as low as five percent in the next two to three years under favorable circumstances. He said a pickup in real estate markets allowed more leeway to resolve such distressed loans.

"As early as next year our mortgage non-performing loan (NPL) rate can drop into the single digits, and the overall NPL as well," Bencsik said.

Several other Hungarian banks plan to sell non-performing mortgages as market appetite for such assets grows. The Hungarian government also plans to help rid the banking system of toxic loans.

OTP's once struggling Russian and Ukrainian units have turned a corner, Bencsik said. After the streamlining of operations during the recent crisis an economic upswing could bring very dynamic growth in Russia and a "spectacular profit" in Ukraine compared to the bank's size there, he said.

OTP will boost lending in its existing markets and maintains its earlier projection of a 15 percent or higher return on equity despite a record low interest rate environment, he said.

The bank is considering the best ways of tapping growing demand, examining acquisition options and maintaining a growing dividend plan.

Bencsik said OTP had acquisition targets, including banks in Hungary and around central Europe. But he said OTP had no targets in the Czech Republic or Poland, markets it would only enter if it could take over a large enough bank.

OTP considers its earlier projection of 15 percent annual growth in dividend payments the "base scenario," he said. If no major acquisitions are made or growth beats expectations, the dividend plan might be revised higher, he added.

(Writing by Marton Dunai; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)