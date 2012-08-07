BUDAPEST Hungarian drugmaker Egis expects revenues to rise by 4-6 percent at constant currencies in the year to October 2013 as strong growth in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Russia offsets falling sales at home.

"It is hard to predict revenue growth for next (fiscal) year in forints because you would have to have the philosophers' stone to know where the exchange rates will be, but on a constant currency basis we expect 4-6 percent expansion reachable," chief financial officer Csaba Poroszlai told a news conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, Egis posted a 121 percent rise in quarterly net profit year-on-year as rising exports offset a fall in domestic revenues following regulatory changes.

Poroszlai said Hungary was likely to remain a tough market in the next financial year due to government measures aimed at lowering state spending on drug subsidies.

"The situation in the Hungarian market is very dramatic. The entire market is shrinking but generic drug makers suffer most from the (government) measures, which puts the biggest burden on domestic producers," he said.

Egis expects its revenues to fall by 5-10 percent next year in Hungary, making its domestic market one of the weakest performers, Poroszlai said.

In the CIS and Russia, its biggest market, Egis expects revenues to rise by 8-12 percent next year in euro terms.

In Eastern Europe Egis sees revenues rising by 3-6 percent next year, while finished product exports are seen rising by 5-10 percent in euro terms, Poroszlai said.

At 0853 GMT, Egis shares traded 1 percent lower at 16,290 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, underperforming the blue chip index, which dropped 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)