MILAN Italy's biggest renewable energy group Enel Green Power said on Friday it was one of 22 companies that had won the right to take part in tenders to supply the U.S. army with wind and solar power.

Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel, said the 22 companies were eligible to bid for future U.S. army projects which envisage investments of $7 billion in renewable energy.

The U.S. defense department is aiming to generate 25 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2025.

Last May Enel Green Power's U.S. unit was one of five companies to win the right to participate in supplying the U.S. army with power from geothermal sources.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)