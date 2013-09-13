New Caledonia braces for cyclonic flooding, huge waves
SYDNEY New Caledonia was bracing for high winds, massive waves, and heavy rain as a powerful cyclone bore down on the French South Pacific territory on Monday.
MILAN Italy's biggest renewable energy group Enel Green Power said on Friday it was one of 22 companies that had won the right to take part in tenders to supply the U.S. army with wind and solar power.
Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel, said the 22 companies were eligible to bid for future U.S. army projects which envisage investments of $7 billion in renewable energy.
The U.S. defense department is aiming to generate 25 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2025.
Last May Enel Green Power's U.S. unit was one of five companies to win the right to participate in supplying the U.S. army with power from geothermal sources.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
LONDON Britain's automotive industry body defended diesel cars on Monday, as the government prepares to announce proposals for improving air quality which could follow London in making it more expensive to use the most polluting vehicles.