MOSCOW Russian state transport regulator Rostransnadzor found violations when it last conducted a routine flight safety inspection of Kogalymavia, whose jet crashed in Egypt, Interfax news agency quoted the watchdog as saying.

But after the inspection, which took place in March 2014, the airline remedied the breaches within the deadlines it had been set, Interfax reported.

