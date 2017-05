Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) attends a meeting with Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail and members of the government's Economic Ministerial Committee to discuss future economic indicators and figures of the general budget and the results of the talks with... REUTERS

CAIRO Egypt has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund after nearly two weeks of talks to secure a $12 billion lending program and will make an announcement on Thursday, two government sources said.

The sources said no deal had been signed yet but that intensive talks with an IMF delegation that arrived in Cairo on July 30 had resulted in a preliminary understanding. They gave no more details.

