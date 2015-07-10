Omar Sharif, one of the few Arab actors to make it big in Hollywood, has died, Egyptian state television reported.
Following is a list of some of the movies in which Sharif appeared.
* "One Night with the King" (2006)
* "Monsieur Ibrahim et les fleurs du Coran" (2003)
* "Heaven Before I Die" (1997)
* "Grand Larceny" (1987)
* "Top Secret!" (1984)
* "Ayoub" (1983)
* "Green Ice" (1981)
* "Inchon" (1981)
* "Oh Heavenly Dog" (1980)
* "The Baltimore Bullet" (1980)
* "Funny Lady" (1975)
* "The Tamarind Seed" (1974)
* "The Horsemen" (1971)
* "The Last Valley" (1970)
* "The Appointment" (1969)
* "Che!" (1969)
* "Mackenna's Gold" (1969)
* "Funny Girl" (1968)
* "Doctor Zhivago" (1965)
* "The Yellow Rolls-Royce" (1964)
* "Behold a Pale Horse" (1964)
* "The Fall of the Roman Empire" (1964)
* "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962)
