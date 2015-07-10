Omar Sharif, one of the few Arab actors to make it big in Hollywood, has died, Egyptian state television reported.

Following is a list of some of the movies in which Sharif appeared.

* "One Night with the King" (2006)

* "Monsieur Ibrahim et les fleurs du Coran" (2003)

* "Heaven Before I Die" (1997)

* "Grand Larceny" (1987)

* "Top Secret!" (1984)

* "Ayoub" (1983)

* "Green Ice" (1981)

* "Inchon" (1981)

* "Oh Heavenly Dog" (1980)

* "The Baltimore Bullet" (1980)

* "Funny Lady" (1975)

* "The Tamarind Seed" (1974)

* "The Horsemen" (1971)

* "The Last Valley" (1970)

* "The Appointment" (1969)

* "Che!" (1969)

* "Mackenna's Gold" (1969)

* "Funny Girl" (1968)

* "Doctor Zhivago" (1965)

* "The Yellow Rolls-Royce" (1964)

* "Behold a Pale Horse" (1964)

* "The Fall of the Roman Empire" (1964)

* "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962)

(Source: The Internet Movie Database, www.imdb.com)

