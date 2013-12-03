Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
CAIRO Prominent Egyptian poet Ahmed Fouad Negm, renowned for his witty criticism of authorities in Egypt, passed away on Tuesday at age 84, state media reported.
Negm, who was born in the Sharqiya province in 1929, was imprisoned several times for his criticism of Egyptian leaders Gamal Abdel Nasser, his successor Anwar Sadat, and Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted by a popular uprising in 2011.
Negm, who wrote in colloquial Arabic, was also critical of the country's first elected leader Mohamed Mursi, who was overthrown by the army in July after mass protests against his rule.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Patrick Graham)
BERLIN A 1913 painting by Expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner that was seized by the Nazis as "degenerate art" will remain in a Ludwigshafen museum after the German government and others paid 1.2 million euros to the heir of the painting's original owner.
Self-taught sculptor Emanuel Santos defended his grinning bust of Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, telling his thousands of online detractors he had followed the soccer star's instructions down to the last wrinkle.