Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

CAIRO Egypt will not sell any more state-owned companies, President Mohamed Mursi said in a speech on Tuesday.

"There will not be any more selling of the public sector again. That is over," Mursi said in a speech to steel and metal industry workers in Helwan during celebrations ahead of Labour Day.

Egypt has not undertaken any major privatizations since 2008.

