CAIRO - Nearly 200 antiquities smuggled out of Egypt and repatriated from eight countries are featured in a new exhibition at the Egyptian Museum.

"Repatriated Objects Exhibition: 2014-2015, which opened on Thursday and runs until Feb. 29, reflects the government's efforts to return smuggled items to Egypt, according to Mamdouh Eldamaty, the minister of antiquities.

The items were recovered from France, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Belgium, Austria and South Africa.