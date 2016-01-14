Stirring portraits of communist Albania's women recall different reality
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
CAIRO - Nearly 200 antiquities smuggled out of Egypt and repatriated from eight countries are featured in a new exhibition at the Egyptian Museum.
"Repatriated Objects Exhibition: 2014-2015, which opened on Thursday and runs until Feb. 29, reflects the government's efforts to return smuggled items to Egypt, according to Mamdouh Eldamaty, the minister of antiquities.
The items were recovered from France, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Belgium, Austria and South Africa.
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.